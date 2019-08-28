FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado State University student struck by a vehicle on campus Monday night has died.

CSU police confirmed the 18-year-old freshman student, Anthony “TJ” Avery, died from his injuries Tuesday night.

"We share our deepest condolences with TJ’s family and friends, including his new friends among our university community," CSU spokesperson Dell Rae Ciaravola said in an email. "We are all greatly saddened by this tragic incident, and our thoughts are with all of those who are impacted."

About 6:15 p.m. Monday, police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and car near the intersection of Pitkin Street and Ellis Drive on CSU's main campus. Avery was hit by a car driven by 32-year-old female student and transported to the Medical Center of the Rockies with serious injuries.

