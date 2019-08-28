FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Editor's note: This story has been updated because the student was erroneously reported as deceased by Colorado State University Police.

The Colorado State University freshman injured in a crash on campus Monday night was on life support earlier Wednesday, despite a university statement that said he had died.

The family of Anthony "TJ" Avery, a 19-year-old freshman, told CSU police he remained in the hospital on life support, waiting to donate his organs, according to a Wednesday afternoon statement from CSU.

CSU issued that statement hours after telling the Coloradoan the student had died from his injuries Tuesday night.

A spokesperson from the Larimer County Coroner's Office confirmed Wednesday afternoon the student had not died.

About 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, CSU issued this statement:

"We share our deepest condolences with TJ’s family and friends, including his new friends among our university community," CSU spokesperson Dell Rae Ciaravola said in an email Wednesday morning. "We are all greatly saddened by this tragic incident, and our thoughts are with all of those who are impacted."

Then about 4:30 p.m., CSU said the university did not know Avery's current condition, only that they had been notified earlier in the day that he was on life support.

Avery was transported to the Medical Center of the Rockies with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Pitkin Street and Ellis Drive about 6:15 p.m. Monday.

The vehicle driver, a 32-year-old female student, was not injured, according to CSU police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the crash who has not yet spoken with investigators is asked to contact CSU Police Department Detective Sean Fitzpatrick at 970-491-7141.

