DENVER — The Colorado Supreme Court ruled in favor of two men who were accused of jury tampering after handing out jury nullification literature on courthouse grounds in 2105.

Eric Brandt and Mark Iannicelli were both charged with seven counts of jury tampering for the July 27, 2015 incident outside the Lindsay-Flanigan Courthouse in Denver.

According to the Denver District Attorney, the men allegedly set up a booth outside the courthouse that said "Juror Info" and handed out flyers on jury nullification, a practice in which jurors refuse to convict someone who committed a crime because they don't think the underlying law is fair.

Following the arrest of Brandt and Iannicelli, civil rights attorney David Lane filed a First Amendment lawsuit in federal court saying their actions should be protected as free speech.

Lane argued that it's against the First Amendment to prevent people from sharing their opinions in front of a public courthouse.

"This is no different than any repressive regime anywhere in the world," Lane said in 2015. "When you put out a message your government doesn't want to hear, and you go to jail as a result, that is not a free country."

There have been several rulings and appeals over the years. In December 2015, a U.S. District Judge ruled the pamphlets were protected speech and that the men had the right to distribute them on courthouse grounds.

The district attorney's office appealed the ruling. At the time, a spokesperson for the DA's office said they had an obligation to uphold Colorado law, which bans a person from communicating with a juror to influence their vote.

It made it all the way to the Colorado Supreme Court, which issued its opinion on the case Monday. The justices ruled in favor of Brandt and Iannicelli in a 5-2 decision.

They concluded that to commit jury tampering under the statute, a person must attempt to communicate with a juror, directly or indirectly, with the intent to influence that juror’s vote, opinion, decision or other action in a specifically identifiable case.

In other words, because the information handed out wasn't related to a specific case, they could not be charged with jury tampering.

