Colorado Task Force 1 activated for Hurricane Ida search and rescue

The 45 team members could potentially work in the same area that the task force deployed to 16 years ago for Hurricane Katrina.

DENVER — Colorado Task Force 1 (CO-TF1) was heading out early Saturday morning to the Gulf Coast to assist with search and rescue efforts for Hurricane Ida, according to West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR).

Forty-five members of the task force were being deployed. CO-TF1, made up of highly trained first responders, helps with search and rescue in urban settings across the country.

Hurricane Ida was expected to make landfall Sunday in Louisiana as a Category 3 storm or higher. If the forecast holds, Ida would hit on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, just down the Mississippi River from New Orleans.

CO-TF1 also responded to Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The members who deployed on Saturday could potentially be working in the same area where the task force also deployed 16 years ago, WMFR said.

The team was expected to arrive late Saturday in Alexandria, Louisiana. They planned to stage there until finding out where they will need to deploy, according to a WMFR spokesperson.

CO-TF1 has about 200 members from 28 public and private agencies in Colorado. They include firefighters, paramedics, physicians, structural engineers, hazardous materials technicians, heavy rigging specialists and canine handlers. The team must be self-sufficient for the first 72 hours of deployment, according to WMFR.

