Colorado can administer more vaccines, but lacks supply

Counties across the state report they are prepared to administer thousands of more vaccines if shipments of the doses increase

COLORADO, USA — The biggest challenge keeping people from vaccines is supply.

But what if supply wasn’t a problem? The man in charge of vaccine distribution in the state said Colorado could administer up to 350,000 vaccines every week, but the state will only get around 218,000 doses of the vaccine the first full week of March.

"We are currently planning other avenues, including large mass vaccination sites," said Brigadier General Scott Sherman with the Colorado National Guard. "Right now, with what we’re seeing from our providers and the capacity that they have, with current structure, maybe 300,000 a week, maybe 350,000."

Health departments across the state seem to be over-prepared for the supply of vaccines they’re currently receiving. We reached out to counties around Colorado to see how many people they can vaccinate if supply wasn’t an issue. The answer is a lot more than they currently have supply for.

Denver County

Receives about 20,000 doses per week

Has the capacity to administer 40,000+ doses per week

Boulder County

Receives between 7,000-8,000 doses per week

Has the capacity to administer 22,000 doses per week

Eagle County

Receives between 600-3,000 doses per week

Has the capacity to administer 5,000-6,000 doses per week

Gunnison County

Receives 600-1,800 doses per week

Has the capacity to administer 2,000-3,000 doses per week

Pitkin County

Receives about 1,380 doses per week

Has the capacity to administer 2,600+ doses per week

Summit County

Receives as low as 100 doses per week

Has the capacity to administer 7,800 doses per week

Over one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Colorado, and the hope is o complete vaccinations of those 70+ in the coming weeks.

