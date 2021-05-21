x
Colorado water deaths on rise: how to recreate safely

Colorado saw a record 34 water-related deaths last year. Visitor increases this year spawned by the COVID-19 hangover could produce similar results.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Several people, including two in Larimer County, have died in recreational water-related drownings this year after a record 34 deaths on Colorado waters last year.

And the water recreation season is only beginning.

Three people who have died were kayaking at the time of their deaths and none of them was wearing a life vest, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials.

> Video above: Swim instructors urge Coloradans to practice safety ahead of summer season

Jason A. Wolf, 46, of Fort Collins, died May 1 at Medical Center of the Rockies after a kayaking accident on Douglas Reservoir near Wellington, according to the Larimer County coroner.

