Colorado wedding vendors expect 2023 to be just as busy as 2022

About 2.5 million couples nationwide were expected to get married in 2022, according to the Wedding Report.

COLORADO, USA — This year was projected to be the busiest season for weddings in decades. Vendors in Colorado are slammed this summer, and they think 2023 will be just as crazy.

At Bigsby's Folly Craft Winery & Restaurant in RiNo, weddings have been renting out the front of the house most weekends.

"It has really been nonstop since May," Bigsby's cofounder Marla Yetka said. "It really kicked up starting in early August. Every weekend we have had multiple events."

Yetka said her event director has 40 to 50 weddings on the calendar this year. They will host both the ceremony and reception for 25% of them.

The venue is still seeing couples who had to postpone their weddings in 2020.

Two years after the pandemic began, 2.5 million couples were expected to tie the knot in 2022 – the most in four decades, according to the Wedding Report. Yetka agreed this was her busiest year yet.

Bigsby's offers full catering, but some venues don't. After couples book the venue, their next call is typically a caterer.

"We are back to events on Wednesday this week. We have 16 more the rest of the month," said Andrea Uzarowski with Fresh Food Further in Boulder.

Uzarowski said they have events on the books through June. She thinks next year will be just as hectic as this one.

"People feel more comfortable," she said. "Celebrations are back at full force."

The schedules are fuller than two years ago. Couples are booking spots a year in advance to get the date they want.

Yetka at Bigsby's said a break from multiple weddings a weekend doesn't seem to be coming soon.

"We are excited to see what the next year has to offer," she said.

