Wife of prominent Colorado political strategist among those missing after Miami building collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — A woman married to Michael Stratton, a prominent Democratic strategist from Durango, is among those missing after a high-rise building in the Miami area partially collapsed Thursday morning, according to the law firm where Stratton works.

Cassondra Billedeau-Stratton is the wife of Michael Stratton, who works for the law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

The firm said Stratton flew to Surfside, Florida.

Michael Stratton has played an active role in presidential campaigns, and in the campaigns for Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper.

At least one person was killed in the collapse and 11 others are injured. At least 99 are still missing.

Rescuers have been spending all day digging through debris to find survivors. Local leaders said search and rescue efforts could take days.

Thursday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Miami-Dade County.

