Burger restaurant raising money for family of teen killed in Douglas County crash

The Smashburger restaurant in Castle Rock will match funds raised that will go to the family of Colton Bellamy.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A burger restaurant in Castle Rock is raising money this weekend for the family of a teen who was killed in a head-on crash earlier this month.

The Smashburger restaurant located at 4991 Factory Shops Blvd. will donate $1 from every double burger sold through Sunday to the family of Colton Bellamy. The restaurant will also be matching all of the funds raised. There are also GoFundMe accounts to help the teens and their families who were involved in the crash.

Bellamy, 17, and Audrey Todd, also 17, were killed in the crash involving a suspected drunk driver on Aug. 6. Two other teens in the car were seriously injured.

The crash happened on a frontage road just off of Interstate 25 near mile marker 179, which is about one mile south of Plum Creek Parkway.

The driver accused of causing the deadly crash, Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, 25, has been charged with:

two counts of Vehicular Homicide - DUI

Vehicular Assault - DUI

Careless Driving resulting in injury

Driving without a license

Avalos-Trujillo is being held in the Douglas County Detention Center on $750,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 2.

