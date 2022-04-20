With day of service, Columbine students remember lives lost 23 years ago

The girls varsity soccer team went to Praying Hands Ranch in Parker to take care of horses on Columbine's Day of Service.

PARKER, Colo. — It was on April 20, 1999, that two students shot 12 classmates and a teacher at Columbine High School in Littleton. Wednesday marks 23 years since the tragedy.

In honor of the lives lost, class is not held on April 20. The students currently at the high school weren't even alive yet when the event took place, but all of them continue to remember the day the beloved 13 lost their lives.

This is the sixth year students have participated in the Columbine Day of Service in place of class. Over 1,000 students, teachers and families participate in the event.

As part of the Columbine Day of Service, the varsity girls soccer team went to Praying Hands Ranch in Parker, which is an equine therapy facility that helps children and adults with disabilities and special needs. The team brushed the animals there, along with walking them and learning more about them.

"I just think it’s super selfless. That’s what Columbine is all about. We are here to support each other," said Addie Todd, a junior at the high school.

She grew up in the Columbine family, and some of her relatives were at the high school when the shooting happened.

"I definitely think it’s hard to reflect on the day, but as the years go on, we just continue to celebrate the lives that were lost," Todd said.

The team said it helps them channel what could be a sad day into something positive. It also helps them bond as they continue their season.

"It helps the Columbine name not be viewed as negative, and rather our support to our community, helps us to show that our school isn’t defined by the tragedy and rather show that we can be still positive," said Cadence Kline, a senior on the team.

