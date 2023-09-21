Comedian Jerry Seinfeld coming to Denver

The star of the popular sitcom 'Seinfeld' will present his newest stand-up routine next month.

DENVER — The iconic comedian Jerry Seinfeld has announced a show at Denver's Bellco Theatre next month.

On Thursday, the Bellco Theatre and JS Touring announced that Seinfeld will perform his newest stand-up routine on Oct. 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere.

Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: “Seinfeld.” The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe, and People’s Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes and Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film Unfrosted and continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

Tickets are available for purchase at AXS.com.

