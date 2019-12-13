DENVER —

All Comfort Dental offices in 11 states are offering free dental care on Dec. 23, 2019 -- a departure from previous years where this took place on Christmas Eve.

A statement from Comfort Dental said the change in date this year will give patients an extra day to heal before celebrating the holiday and doctors and staff more time with their families.

On Care Day, all dental services are free to anyone. Patients are helped on a first-come, first-served basis, while more serious cases will be handled on a case-by-case basis, according to Comfort Dental's website.

Colorado has 70 participating Comfort Dental locations.

“We provide free dental care to help people. If someone has a bad tooth, hopefully we can make them feel better," Comfort Dental President and Founder, Dr. Rick Kushner said. "For some people, including kids, Care Day might be the only time they see a dentist all year. We’re dentists, so we give away dental services for the holidays.”

Comfort Dental offices will be open for Care Day from 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Comfort Dental Locations can be found here: bit.ly/2E9Z4DK

