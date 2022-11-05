Fatal crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Commerce City

The crash happened in the 4000 block of E. 60th Avenue on Friday night.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo — One person is dead and another sustained serious injuries after a crash in Commerce City on Friday night.

At 6:31 p.m. on Friday, the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) were called to the 4000 block of E. 60th Avenue in reference to a two-vehicle crash.

At the scene, police found two victims that had to be transported to the hospital for their injuries. CCPD said one person sustained serious injuries and another was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The identity of the deceased victim has not been released.

East 60th Avenue was closed between Brighton Boulevard and Clermont Street as police investigated the crash. Roads in the area have since reopened.

Police have not released what led up to the crash.

The Police Department said this is the sixth fatal crash in the city in 2022, which have resulted in nine fatalities.

