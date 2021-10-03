4 people injured after being attacked by 3 dogs in Commerce City

Police said the attacks happened near East 65th Avenue and Kearney Street Wednesday morning.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Four people were injured after being attacked by three dogs in Commerce City.

Commerce City Police (CCPD) said the attacks happened near Kearney Street and East 65th Avenue Wednesday morning. One of the people bitten was taken to a hospital, the others who were bitten suffered injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

What spurred the attacks is still being investigated, police said. The three mixed-breed dogs involved in the attacks were captured and impounded by animal control, CCPD said.

Police said they have identified the dogs' owner, but will not release their name until the investigation is complete.

Commerce City council revised the city's dangerous dog ordinance in January.

