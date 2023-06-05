Commerce City drive-in closing, owners say

The owners of the 88 Drive-In said they put the property up for sale about two years ago, and it's been under contract for about 18 months.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A Commerce City drive-in movie theater is closing after a decades-long run, and the city council is considering a request to rezone the property to accommodate a warehouse.

The family who owned the 88 Drive-In at 8780 Rosemary Street said they put the property up for sale about two years ago, and it's been under contract for about 18 months.

The family released a statement outlining the history of the drive-in and saying:

While the family has made some of their best memories here, and has raised four generations on the property, we feel it is best to allow the family to retire.

While we understand we have raised our children and children’s children alongside you at this establishment where cherished memories are housed, we feel it is best to close the chapter on the 88 Drive-In. This is because we want your last memories of us to be happy. We would rather you think back on us lovingly while we have aged gracefully, and to allow us to reap the benefits of our 47 years of work. We were not approached by any buyers prior to putting the property up for sale.

It's unclear when the drive-in's final shows will be.

"We do not know when our last night will be at this point, but we will be sure to post it when it is set," the owners wrote. "In the meantime, come on out and enjoy some movies under the stars and make some lasting memories."

The new owners of the property, First Industrial Realty Trust, have submitted a proposal to rezone it to "light-intensity industrial" in order to accommodate a 80,500-square-foot multi-tenant warehouse building.

The Commerce City Planning Commission voted unanimously in favor of the zoning change at a May 18 meeting, the Denver Gazette reports.

"We’re super excited to be here and we really like this opportunity to build what we think is a quality product in your community,” First Industrial Realty Trust Regional Director John Strabel told those in the nearly-empty commission meeting room last month.

"We feel the land is at its highest and best use for the community in the re-development plan the buyer has created," the family wrote in their statement. "We have enjoyed serving Commerce City, and the entire Denver-Metro area."

The full City Council will take up the issue at its meeting Monday evening. The public will have a chance to comment.

