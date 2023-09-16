Police investigate fatal crash in Commerce City

One person was killed in the crash on Highway 2 at 72nd Avenue Friday night, according to police.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — One person is dead and three are injured after a fatal crash that happened late Friday night in Commerce City.

The Commerce City Police Department is investigating a crash that happened around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 2 near 72nd Avenue.

The driver of one vehicle was killed in the crash, police said. There were two passengers in the car, an adult and a child, according to police. Both were seriously hurt in the crash, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle, a teenager, was speeding before the crash, according to police. That teen driver was also injured in the crash, police said.

The identity of the driver killed in the crash will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.