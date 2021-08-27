Man dies after driving into garbage truck

A pickup truck driver crossed the center line and hit the garbage truck early Friday, according to Commerce City Police.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man died Friday morning after crashing his pickup truck into a garbage truck in Commerce City, according to the police.

Just before 5:30 a.m., Commerce City Police (CCPD) and the South Adams County Fire Department (SACFD) responded to the 8900 block of Tower Road on a report of a head-on crash involving two vehicles.

When officers arrived they discovered that a pickup truck and garbage truck had collided in the southbound lanes of Tower Road.

Their preliminary investigation revealed the pickup truck was traveling northbound on Tower Road and crossed the center median into the southbound lanes of Tower Road and hit the garbage truck.

The male driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the garbage truck was not injured.

Traffic through the area was heavily impacted while the crash was being investigated Friday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Commerce City Police Department non-emergency number at 303-288-1535.

