Commerce City house fire injures 1

The fire started at about 4 a.m. in a Commerce City home.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — One person was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries after an early morning house fire in Commerce City.

At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, crews from the South Adams County Fire Department (SACFD) responded to a structure fire near East 54th Avenue and North Locust Street, according to a Facebook post from SACFD.

The home was occupied by the residents who were able to get out of the building, the post said.

The investigation into the start and cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews from Adams County Fire Rescue and Commerce City Police assisted SACFD crews on the scene.