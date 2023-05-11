Person found dead after fire at Commerce City home

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. Thursday. The victim was found in a second-floor bedroom.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — One person was found dead after an early morning fire at a Commerce City home, a spokesperson for the South Adams County Fire Department (SACFD) said.

Crews from the department responded just after 2 a.m. to the fire in the 9800 block of Kenton Circle and discovered a fire in a second-floor bedroom.

The fire was extinguished and contained to that room, according to SACFD. Once it was put out, firefighters discovered a victim who was deceased.

No other injuries were reported, the agency said.

The Commerce City Police Department and an investigation team from SACFD are looking into the cause, which is unknown at this time.

