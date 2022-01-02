1 killed, 2 injured after out-of-control vehicle hits them along interstate

The people were hit after their vehicle had broken down, Commerce City police said.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A person was killed and two others were seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on Interstate 270 Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-270 between I-76 and Vasquez Boulevard in Commerce City.

Commerce City police (CCPD) said the people were outside of the their broken-down vehicle waiting on assistance when another vehicle lost control and slammed into it. The out-of-control vehicle then struck the people, police said.

All three people from the broken-down vehicle were rushed to a hospital where one person later died, CCPD said. The person driving the out-of-control vehicle was also taken to a hospital, police said. Their condition has not been released.

CCPD's Accident Investigation Team continues to investigate the crash. Police said they do not know if alcohol or weather-related road conditions were contributing factors in the crash.

The identity of the person killed will be released by the Adams County coroner after their next of kin have been notified.

