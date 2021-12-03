Commerce City police arrest two men accused of firing at officers

27-year-old Oscar Gurrola and 28-year-old Estevan Valverde are accused of shooting at Commerce City Police officers on Monday night.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Two men were arrested in connection to a shooting involving police officers that happened in the 7600 block of Brighton Road in Commerce City on Monday, according to the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD).

Oscar Gurrola, 27, and Estevan Valverde, 28, are accused of shooting at Commerce City Police officers when police responded to Brighton Road about a report of a DUI driver. CCPD said one of the suspects fired at the officers and sped off.

Both CCPD and the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) tried to stop Gurrola and Valverde but the men crashed their vehicle in the 7600 block of Brighton Road, according to a news release from CCPD.

CCPD said that Gurrola and Valverde refused to get out of their car. Both ACSO and the CCPD SWAT team responded to the crash. CCPD said Gurrola and Valverde were taken to the hospital for their injuries related to the incident.

Once Gurrola and Valverde were released from the hospital, they were arrested, according to police. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

