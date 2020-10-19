WATCH LIVE: Commerce City PD honors fallen officer and civilian victim of Friday’s fatal crash

The press conference to honor Detective Curt Holland and Francesca Dominguez will begin at 11 a.m. Monday.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) is hosting a press conference on Monday to recognize the career and service of CCPD Detective Curt Holland, who was killed in Friday’s double-fatal traffic crash on Highway 2.

CCPD will also recognize Francesca Dominguez, a civilian who also died in the crash.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Monday.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

Holland, 37, had served with CCPD for four years and four months, the last six months as a detective. Holland leaves behind a wife and two young children, according to a release from Gov. Jared Polis' office.

According to a release from CSP, troopers responded to investigate a fatal crash in the area of Highway 2 and Turnberry Parkway at around 6:20 p.m.

CSP said a Ford F350 pickup driven by 45-year-old Fructoso Rosales-Cano was driving southbound on Highway 2 while an unmarked Commerce City Police Department Ford Explorer was heading the opposite direction. A third vehicle, the Kia Soul, was also traveling northbound on Highway 2, CSP said.

The F350 went off the right side of the road onto the shoulder, CSP said. It then came back onto the roadway and collided with the Explorer and the Kia. It hit the Explorer head-on and collided its side with the driver's side of the Kia, CSP said.

Rosales-Cano was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, CSP said.

CSP said alcohol and speed are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash.

Late Friday night, first responders from around the area came together for a procession in honor of Holland. They escorted his body from the scene of the crash to the Adams County Coroner's Office.

CSP is asking witnesses to call 303-239-4501 if they have any information about the crash.

There is a memorial fund for Holland's family, managed through Commerce City FOP Lodge 19. Donations can be made on their website, http://cofop19.org. The site also includes details for those who would prefer to mail a donation.

