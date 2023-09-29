Firefighters extinguish commercial building fire in Jefferson County

A live gas line fed the fire for hours until it was capped by Xcel Energy.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters responded to an abandoned commercial building fire in Lakewood early Friday morning.

West Metro Fire Rescue first tweeted about the fire near West 13th Avenue and Chase Street at 2:50 a.m. Friday.

Crews took a defensive position to protect nearby structures when they arrived on scene. Fire department officials said there was a concern the fire could impact nearby townhomes, but they were not affected.

Officials said the fire was fed by a live gas line for hours while they fought the flames. Xcel Energy was able to dig through the road near the building and cap the gas line around 6 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

UPDATE: the gas line has been capped. Firefighters are now working on putting out hot spots. They’re getting help from the infrared camera on West Metro’s drone. It’s difficult to see through extreme smoke. That’s why the drone is so valuable, it can guide where the water goes. https://t.co/hvcUy12jen pic.twitter.com/jwXZNz8NEX — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) September 29, 2023

UPDATE: Firefighters are waiting on Xcel crews to come in and clamp off the live gas line that’s feeding the fire. They will likely have to dig through the street to get to the line. https://t.co/iBsCv6oH9m pic.twitter.com/l2oTES8P6W — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) September 29, 2023

UPDATE: Fire in abandoned building, at 13th & Chase. At one time- concern that fire could impact nearby townhomes- but those structures not affected. Crews now dealing with an area that is still burning- fire being fed by open gas line. Infrared footage shows fire from drone. pic.twitter.com/UHnq0pjQ8w — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) September 29, 2023

Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you. Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE 9NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next with Kyle Clark, Broncos content, weather, and more delivered right to your inbox.

9NEWS, KUSA / KTVD, in Denver, Colorado broadcasts for free over the air on channels 9.1, 9.4 and 20.1. 9NEWS also broadcasts COSI on 9.2, The Justice Network on 9.3, Quest on 9.5, Circle on 9.6, MyNetwork TV on 20.1 and Heros & Icons on 20.2. Click/tap here to find the TV schedule.

Cable and satellite subscribers can check their TV guide to find 9NEWS in their lineup, such as on Xfinity you can find KUSA on channel 653 and KTVD on channel 657. If you have a voice-activated remote or connected smart voice device you can ask for KUSA or KTVD to find 9NEWS on your TV.