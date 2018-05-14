Police are asking the community to help find a missing 80-year-old out of Aurora Sunday night.

According to a post to the Aurora Police Department Facebook page, Juana Salazar-Perez was last seen on the 2300 block of Ironton Street around 3 p.m. Sunday.

She's 4-foot-11 and weighs 138 pounds. Aurora PD said she was last seen wearing a sleeveless shirt, black/floral leggings with a black sweater that had a horizontal stripe across the front with a black stocking hat, grey shoes and sunglasses.

Salazar-Perez reportedly has severe dementia and needs medications for several health conditions.

If you see her call 911 immediately.

