Dads lead fundraiser to help families of teen crash victims

Police said a suspected drunk driver crashed into a car of rising seniors from Castle View High School, killing two of the teens and seriously injuring a third.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The student parking lot at Castle View High School isn't usually full on a Sunday, but the smell of pancakes and the prospect of helping families in need attracted a crowd this weekend.

The group Dads of Castle Rock organized a pancake breakfast to raise money for the families of four students hit by a suspected drunk driver last weekend. Two of the students died, and a third remains in the hospital.

"We're just a simple brotherhood," said Anthony Stover, who greeted community members as they arrived at the fundraiser. "Wherever we need to set up, wherever we're called, we step up to take over what needs to be done."

In all, event organizers said they took in $22,000 at the breakfast event, which charged $10 a plate and accepted additional donations. In the days prior to the fundraiser, Dads of Castle Rock organizers report collecting more than $60,000 for the families of the four teenagers.

"We care about our kids, we care our families out here in Castle Rock and we’re going to help each other out," said Derek Stevens, who spent the morning running pancakes from the grill station in the parking lot to hungry people in the school cafeteria.

"I'm a dad," he said. "I got four kids of my own. If something tragic happened to any of my kids, I hope that all these guys [would get] together like they did here."

Organizers said they expected more than 5,000 attendees. They made 14,000 pancakes to accommodate them all.

"This is what it’s all about, just getting together and coming and giving some of your time and being respectful of others along the way too," Stevens said.

The Colorado State Patrol was notified of the crash on an Interstate 25 frontage road just after midnight Aug. 6, an arrest affidavit said.

Colton Bellamy and Audrey Todd, both 17, were killed in the crash. They would have started their senior years at Castle View last Tuesday.

A third student, Maddy Tobler, was seriously injured in the wreck. The fourth person in the car was also injured.

The suspect, 25-year-old Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, told troopers he had fallen asleep at the wheel, according to the affidavit. He had two previous DUI convictions, according to the affidavit.

Avalos-Trujillo faces two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault in connection with the crash. He is due in court on Sept. 23 for a preliminary hearing.

