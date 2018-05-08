KUSA — It’s been almost two weeks since a deadly fire consumed Westbury Apartments in Westminster, leaving several families scrambling for a new home.

At least nine of the 14 people hurt have been released from the hospital. Two people were killed in the July 22 fire that impacted 69 units.

Jamie Wills and her son didn’t have renters insurance, lost everything to the fire and had to start from zero.

Saturday night was the first night they spent at their new apartment. The family has received furniture, clothes and many more donations from loved ones and strangers.

“Lots of families have a need and [the community is] filling that void,” Wills said. “They’re making that transition more bearable.”

Wills says she doesn’t identify with the connotation associated with the word "victim"; she’s a resilient survivor who is moving on for her and her son.

Wills has received help from Noah’s Arc Preschool -- where her child attended -- from soccer teams her son is involved with and from family back home in Alabama.

For families who might not count on so many people, Joyful Journeys has a gym full of donations specifically for them.

The address is 6900 W 117th Ave. in Broomfield.

