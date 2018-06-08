DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock can appreciate listening. He and other city leaders have been listening for the past two years.

“I love the fact that people take ownership of this city,” Hancock said. “To see 20,000 people lean in on this planning process has been absolutely remarkable.”

Hancock is referring to "Denveright" —a five-part community-driven plan to guide the city’s growth through 2040. The plan impacts development, parks and transportation.

"This plan is pretty comprehensive, and it’s for us today and as importantly for those who follow us for the next 20 years in this city,” Hancock said.

Under the plan, the city would address issues like integrated land use, transportation and parks and recreation.

“The fact that we’re outdoors, the fact that we are an active population, I think you’re seeing those values and tenants really spelled out in this plan,” Hancock said.

Part of the plan includes fixing sidewalks and trails. It even ensures parks or open space are within a 10-minute walk of each neighborhood.

“People want to walk, people want to bike, people who want to utilize transit as opposed to being in cars…this plan speaks directly to a lot of those values,” said Hancock.

Denver leaders will use the plans to help guide them with policy decisions and to make the city more inclusive, connected and healthy.

“Not only are we willing to engage, but as we grow and as we develop, we have to protect vulnerable residents, our neighbors, from displacement,” Hancock said.

The mayor said Denveright will be funded by city, state and federal resources. Over the next 3 months, residents will get a chance to take a look at the drafts and help fine-tune the plan.'

"We can all sit back, and we can all make comments about what we see happen in our city, but this is a city that also says, 'I’m ready to engage, and I will be a part of this,'" Hancock said.

Leaders said this is the first time in the city's history that planning for citywide land use, transportation and parks has taken place simultaneously. Click/tap here for more information.

