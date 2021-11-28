'I don't know how much longer I can do this': Community leader reacts to most recent Aurora shooting

For the third time in the last two weeks, multiple teenagers were shot in Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — For the third time in the last two weeks, multiple teenagers were shot in Aurora. The shooting happened overnight near North Dayton Street and East Colfax Avenue.

Police found two people on the scene and took them to the hospital. Authorities said three others showed up at the hospital later. The victims were between the ages of 16 and 20 years old. All are expected to survive.

"I don't know how much longer I can do this," secondary violence prevention specialist Jason McBride told 9NEWS. "Like my heart has been broken umpteen times and has shattered in a million pieces all over this city behind kids that have lost their lives in situations I think we could have prevented."

McBride is one of many community leaders who have spent the last few weeks pushing organizations to find a solution to the recent uptick in youth violence in Aurora.

On Nov. 15, six Aurora Central High School students were injured by gunfire at Nome Park, which is across the street from the school. All of them survived.

On Nov. 19, three students were shot in the parking lot at Hinkley High School. They also survived. Police said two of them are students at Hinkley, while the other goes to APS Avenues.

"These kids aren't thinking straight or they just don't care, which is even more scary. So really we have to do some things, and I think mental health is the number one thing we need to do," McBride said. "We talk about what the problem is. We all know the problem. Let’s talk about solutions."

Aurora Public Schools (APS) Superintendent Rico Munn announced Saturday that students will not be allowed to leave for lunch, beginning Monday. That policy will be in effect until Christmas break and will be discussed again after that, Munn said.

As for the most recent shooting, Aurora police are investigating whether it was connected to a party they believe took place in the area at the time of the shooting. Officers spotted a large group of people leaving the area as they arrived on scene.

Aurora police did not have any suspect information.

The Gang Rescue and Support Project, or GRASP, told 9NEWS they had boots on the ground on Sunday. They said they were offering services to the victims and the families of Sunday morning's shooting.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS