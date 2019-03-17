GREELEY, Colo. — Community members can stop by the Greeley Colorado State Patrol office to leave their messages of condolences and support following the death of Cpl. Dan Groves.

He died during Wednesday's blizzard after he was struck by a car on Interstate 76 near Roggen while outside his vehicle assisting a driver who had slid off the road.

Corporal Daniel Groves with Colorado State Patrol was killed in a crash Wednesday on Interstate 70 near Roggen.

Colorado State Patrol

RELATED: 'Just tell me when and where to be': CSP chief describes trooper killed during Wednesday's blizzard

CSP said in a Tweet that a patrol car will be outside their office in Greeley until Cpl. Groves funeral. Members of the public can stop by 10610 W. 10th St. and leave mementos or messages of support on the vehicle.

A memorial service for Cpl. Groves is planned for Thursday morning at the Life Bridge Church in Longmont.

On Saturday, during Denver's St. Patrick's Day parade, members of the Colorado State Patrol marched with a banner that read, 'Move over for Dan' and 'Move over for Cody'. The Move Over Law requires drivers to change lanes or slow down for emergency vehicles and tow trucks.

Cpl. Groves and Trooper Cody Donahue were both killed by drivers on roadways while trying to assist other drivers. Trooper Donahue was struck and killed on Interstate 25 in 2016.

On Thursday, a Florida boy ran a mile to honor Cpl. Groves. It was part of Zechariah Cartledge's larger effort to run 150 miles in 2019 in honor of all of the members of law enforcement members who died in 2018. He's adding a mile for those killed in 2019.

RELATED: Florida boy runs mile to honor fallen Colorado State Patrol trooper

The driver of the car that hit Groves has since been identified as 58-year-old John Carpenter, according to CSP. The Weld County District Attorney has not yet decided whether charges will be filed against Carpenter.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS