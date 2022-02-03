Man dies after being pulled into concrete mixer

The man was inspecting a concrete mixer at the Martin Marietta plant in Aurora when he was pulled in and died.

AURORA, Colo. — A man has died after he was in an accident at a concrete mixing plant in Aurora on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

It happened at the Martin Marietta plant located at 27650 E 26th Avenue around 1:20 p.m., APD said.

The man was working at the plant, inspecting the rotating arms on an upright mixer when he was pulled into the machine, APD said.

A team from Aurora Fire Rescue was working to recover the man's body from the machine.

The Adams County Coroner will release the identity of the victim at a later date.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

You can watch videos on demand from our top stories, local politics, investigations, Colorado specific features and even classic 9NEWS videos from the 1980s. If you missed a special program, such as a documentary, you will find them in the "9NEWS Original" channel on the app.