Confrontation leads to fatal shooting inside Westminster home, police say

Westminster Police said the homeowner shot someone who was in his home after the two men got into a confrontation.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man has died after he was shot inside a home in Westminster Monday morning, according to a release from the Westminster Police Department (WPD).

It happened after the man got into some sort of confrontation with the owner of the home, police said.

The homeowner called police just after 9 a.m. and said he had shot someone inside his home in the 13500 block of Raritan Way.

According to WPD, the homeowner fired one round when the man refused to leave his home during the argument. The man who was shot was brought to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the man who owned the home and the man who was shot knew each other. They didn't release any information about what the confrontation was about.

The man who was shot was not armed, according to police. The homeowner was not injured.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the Adams County District Attorney’s office to determine if charges are appropriate, Westminster Police said.

Neither the homeowner nor the man who was shot have been identified at this time.

