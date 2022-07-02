x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Smoke visible west of Denver from house fire

Sky9 flew over the fire and found a home fully-engulfed in flames.

CONIFER, Colo. — Fire crews responded to a structure fire west of Denver Monday morning.

Sky9 flew over the fire near Conifer at 7:30 a.m. Monday and found a home fully-engulfed in flames.

The fire created a large smoke plume that could be seen from the Denver metro area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 9NEWS learns more.

RELATED: Boulder scientist uses animations to better understand wildfire behavior

RELATED: Firefighters work with nonprofit to build beds for Marshall Fire survivors

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know  

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

In Other News

Lawsuit accuses Denver police of unlawful search, use of force in arrest after traffic crash