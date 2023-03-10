Contract negotiations continue as union workers, Kaiser Permanente prepare for a strike

In just a few hours, Kaiser Permanente's unionized workers are expected to walk off the job unless a last minute deal can be reached.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — In just a few hours, Kaiser Permanente's unionized workers are expected to walk off the job in Colorado and around the country unless a last minute deal can be reached on a new contract for union workers with the healthcare giant.

Patricia Johnson-Gibson, vice president of healthcare for SEIU Local 105 and a contract specialist for Kaiser Permanente, said going on strike is a drastic step for union workers, one they'd hoped to avoid.

“This is the last thing we ever wanted to do," Johnson-Gibson said. "We asked you all, don't make us do this because we know the impact on the patient. But here we are, hours away from a strike."

Both Kaiser Permanente and the coalition of unions have been in California bargaining this week. If both sides are unable to reach a deal, a planned three-day strike is expected to begin around 6am Wednesday morning.

In Colorado, that could mean nearly 3,000 healthcare workers walk off the job.

"We're coming and we're going to stand firm – unions united," Johnson-Gibson said.

Nationwide, around 75,000 Kaiser Permanente union workers are planning to pick up picket signs Wednesday morning.

Johnson-Gibson said the union is asking for higher pay that keeps up with inflation and increased cost of living as well as more staffing that will help them better serve patients without being stretched thin.

Kaiser Permanente has maintained they pay their employees at or above market levels. When it comes to negotiating, Kaiser has said they're offering raises for Colorado workers of 12.5% over four years as well as a $21-minimum wage by 2024 for employees.

"We would not come and ask Kaiser Permanente to give us better staffing, increased staffing if you were already at market value – it would be attractive. I worked for this company for 26 years and we are in the worst state of staffing that I've ever seen in the duration I've been a Kaiser Permanente employee," Johnson-Gibson said.

After months of negotiations and still no deal, plans for a potential strike are moving ahead on both sides.

"It's a huge impact. People are nervous. People are concerned about their patients. But more than that, our employees are making a huge sacrifice and that sacrifice is to give up three days of pay to take a stand," Johnson-Gibson said. “And to some people, that may not mean very much but to us that means a lot. For people that currently live payday to payday, it’s a huge sacrifice."

Kaiser has said all along that while they continue to bargain with the unions, they take any threat to disrupt care seriously and have put plans in place to ensure care can continue during a strike. Medical offices and urgent care departments will remain open and staffed during a strike, according to Kaiser.

Many appointments for patients that were scheduled during strike days have been moved up so patients could be seen sooner without any issues. According to a statement on Kaiser Permanente's website, some non-urgent appointments and procedures may need to be rescheduled. Kaiser will contact impacted patients directly.

To help ensure patients can continue to receive care, Kaiser said they're onboarding contracted professionals that will serve in care roles during a strike.

Just as Kaiser is preparing for a strike inside, members of SEIU Local 105 are preparing for a strike outside clinic doors come Wednesday morning.

"And we're going to be out in front of these facilities fighting for what we believe is right above all – fighting for our patients that deserve better patient care," Johnson-Gibson said.