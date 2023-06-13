Converted bus carrying 5 people rolls off road in remote area of Larimer County

Poudre Fire Authority said the crash happened on Pingree Park Road, which is in the Poudre Canyon area south of Red Feather Lakes.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — At least one person was rescued by helicopter after a converted bus carrying five people rolled off a road in a remote part of Larimer County Tuesday night, Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) said.

PFA said the crash happened on Pingree Park Road, which is in the Poudre Canyon area south of Red Feather Lakes. Two adults and three minors were in the converted bus, PFA said. They said one of the minors was flown out via helicopter.

PFA said the relationship between the five people on the bus was unclear as of Tuesday night.

Crews are on scene and are working to determine whether anyone else needs medical treatment.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.





