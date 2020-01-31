DENVER — Thomas Jefferson High School created a four year comprehensive elective program called Center for Communication Technology Magnet (CCTM).

The goal of the program is to give students a chance to improve their technical and problem solving skills along with writing and visual communication.

“The things these students are able to do on a yearly basis is absolutely mind-blowing,” said robotics teacher Matt Samtambrogio. “Every year we try to push them a little bit further and every year, they meet and exceed the goals that are put before them.”

Samtambrogio teaches robotics at all different levels at the school. He said the program has received national recognition and is unique to the Denver Public School District (DPS).

“It’s the only school in DPS that has a full set of classes,” he said. “A lot of schools have a single class but we have four different levels.”

According to the school, students in the CCTM get integrated training in classes like mechanical engineering, digital media production and 3D animation. The high schoolers can also earn up to 21 college credits at no cost.

“They’re there because it’s an elective class and they’re passionate about it and they’re able to work with they’re hands,” said Samtambrogio.

“I want to work with my hands,” said sophomore Lilly Arbogast. “I think if I didn’t have these experiences and these people to help me, I don’t think I would be here.”

The school said CCTM is part of a unique curriculum to prepare students for college by letting them take ownership in their education.

“Sometimes you have to try something to realize you don’t like it,” said video production teacher Grant Laman. “At the end of that first year, they pick a lane that they can focus on the next 3 years.”

The school said they also want to make sure student’s mental health needs are being met by addressing deeper level issues going on in their lives.

School psychologists, social workers and even a substance abuse therapist from the Denver Health clinic are made available. There are also programs in place to prevent bullying, suicide and substance abuse.

“Mental health and social/emotional functioning is incredibly important,” said school psychologist Natalie Koncz. “I think it builds the foundations for our students to be able to walk through the door and be able to learn and build healthy and positive relationships here at school.”

The goal is to make sure each student gets a quality education in a safe environment where real life experiences can get them ready for what’s next.

“It’s important to have these hands-on experiences for students," said Samtambrogio. “We want the students to have every opportunity to do everything for themselves.”

