Employees evacuated after acid spill at Coors facility

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said no one was hurt in the spill at the Coors canning facility.

GOLDEN, Colo. — About 85-90 people were evacuated after a sulfuric acid spill at the Coors canning facility in Golden Thursday afternoon.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the canning facility is about a mile away from the brewery.

No one was hurt, but the people working at the canning facility were evacuated as a precaution. The brewery was not impacted.

Hazmat crews are determining how much acid spilled, assessing the danger, and making sure it gets cleaned up safely, according to the sheriff's office.

Sulfuric acid is a common cleaning agent used in canning facilities, the sheriff's office said.

It's not clear how long the cleanup will take, the sheriff's office said. It could take hours or days, according to a spokesperson.

