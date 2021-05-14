Starting June 1, more fans will be allowed to attend Rockies games

Fans still need to wear masks inside the stadium through Sunday, May 16.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies announced they will increase capacity at Coors Field to 70% starting June 1 after getting an approval from the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. That means 35,000 fans will be able to attend games.

The current limits at Coors are 21,363 people or 42.6% capacity.

“This announcement is a great way to kick off the summer and welcome even more fans back to LoDo and Coors Field,” said Rockies President Greg Feasel. “We want to again thank the City and County of Denver, their health officials, along with MLB for partnering with us to get to this point, as we continue to ensure that we provide a safe and enjoyable environment for our fans.”

Fans attending this weekend's series against the Cincinnati Reds will still need to wear a mask, the club said.

Tickets for home games for June 1-20 go on sale on May 17.

Mayor Michael Hancock has repeatedly said July's Major League Baseball All-Star Game being held at Coors Field will be at full capacity.

The Rockies announcement comes on the same day that Gov. Jared Polis(D-Colorado) loosened mask usage guidelines for people who are vaccinated.

The Rockies beat the Reds Thursday 13-8. The club is currently in last place in the National League West Division with a record of 14-24. They are 9.5 games behind the division-leading San Francisco Giants and 6.5 games out of a Wild Card slot.