Fireworks equipment catches fire at Coors Field, causing unexpected display

DENVER — Colorado Rockies fans who were expecting to see a fireworks show after Saturday night's game got more than they bargained for just as the game was getting underway.

The Denver Fire Department (DFD) said the equipment used to detonate the fireworks caught fire at around 7:20 p.m.

DFD said Coors Field staff were able to put it out with fire extinguishers before firefighters came to make sure it was out. It only caused limited damage, according to DFD.

Videos shared by fans show some unplanned pyrotechnics, and the Denver Gazette's Danielle Allentuck tweeted the fireworks interrupted the game for a moment.

A bunch of fireworks are going off in random parts of the stadium during the first inning and smoke is coming out. Game is still going, but Kyle Freeland had to pause when they first started going off — Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) July 4, 2021

The fire department said no one was hurt, and it's not clear what caused the fire.

The equipment will be fixed in time to have the scheduled post-game show, DFD said.

