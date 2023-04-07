Suspects vandalize elementary school with BB guns, deputies say

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, two suspects shot BBs at the school while the district was on spring break.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office are investigating a case of vandalism at an elementary school last month.

About 3 a.m. March 26, two suspects approached Coronado Hills Elementary School, armed with BB guns. The suspects fired several shots at windows of the school and left, said Adam Sherman, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Deputies have been unable to identify the suspects.

Adams 12 Five Star Schools was on spring break at the time, and nobody was at the school when the suspects shot at the school.

No prior threats were made against the school prior to the incident, Sherman said.

The school district said it expects to complete repairs on the windows within the month, depending on supply chain issues.

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.