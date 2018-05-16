The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the two men who died last week after being electrocuted near the Ray Nixon Power Plant.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that the office on Tuesday identified the men as 25-year-old Benjamin Hey and 24-year-old Joseph Sampedro.

Arem Benyamin, general manager of Colorado Springs Utilities' Energy Supply Division, said they had been taking soil samples for an expansion of the power plant's main entrance gate when their truck hit a 12,250-volt overhead power line.

Hey and Sampedro died at the scene. A third worker, who was standing farther from the truck, was uninjured.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press