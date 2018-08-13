SUMMIT COUNTY — Authorities have identified a woman who died after falling about 150 feet while descending Mount Royal in Frisco, Colorado.

The Summit Daily News reports the Summit County coroner says Regina Foley, of Havertown, Pennsylvania, died Sunday. Foley owned a condo at the Pointe at Lake Dillon in Frisco.

According to a spokesman for Summit County Rescue Group, two men and Foley were hiking down the mountain off-trail at around 6 p.m. Sunday and were near the bottom. The men got ahead Foley and were trying to direct her through a rocky area when she lost her balance and fell.

The 43-year-old slid about 100 feet and died at the scene.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

