DENVER — Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colorado) said he’s been in contact with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and they’ve opened a “full investigation” into the mystery drones that have been spotted flying over a large swath of northeastern Colorado in recent weeks.

That’s according to a news release distributed by Gardner’s office Tuesday.

“I’ve been in contact with the FAA and I’m encouraged that they’ve opened a full investigation to learn the source and purpose of the drones,” a statement from Gardner reads. “I will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

In an email, FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor confirmed “multiple FAA divisions and government agencies are investigating” the reports.

The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office first discussed the drones on Facebook on Dec. 20, saying it followed 16 unmanned aircraft into Yuma County.

“We believe that the drones, though startling, are not malicious in nature,” the Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

Since then, the drones have been seen in Washington, Yuma, Lincoln, Phillips and Logan counties.

The Washington County sheriff said they were flying in a “grid pattern.” Witnesses have said there were multiple drones in the air at a time.

9NEWS has contacted numerous private companies and government agencies – everyone from Uber to Google to Amazon to the U.S. Geological Survey — so far, all have said they aren’t responsible for the drones.

The aircraft have been spotted at night – something that requires a special FAA waiver if they belong to a commercial entity.

When asked whether the FAA considers the drones malicious and what other agencies are potentially involved in the probe into Colorado’s drones, Gregor wrote “we don’t comment on open investigations.”

