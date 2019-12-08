NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A couple in Northglenn hopes police can track down the driver they said crashed into them and their dog while they were in the middle of a crosswalk late Friday night.

Beth Lewis and Ole Dimas suffered minor injuries, but their English bull terrier, Mac, was nearly killed.

“He had a dislocated jaw, both hips dislocated, road rash, he has sutures on this leg,” Lewis said.

Lewis and Dimas brought Mac home from the pet hospital Sunday morning. In their home full of energetic toddlers, it was easy to miss the pup passed out on the cushion in the living room.

“Looks like he’s knocked out,” Lewis said, stroking Mac’s back. “He has his little tongue showing and he’s just trying to get a little bit of rest.”

Lewis said she and Dimas went to a concert Friday night, came home and decided to take Mac for a late-night walk.

“We were holding hands. We were walking with Mac right in front of us,” Dimas said.

The couple said they made it into the crosswalk near W. 103rd Avenue and Pecos Street as a sedan sped through the intersection.

“They took us out one by one. Mac first, me second and Ole third,” Lewis said.

Dimas said he ended up on top of the car and held on for dear life.

“By the time I realized what was going on, I was halfway up the street with these people swerving back and forth trying to get me to fall off the top of their car,” Dimas said.

Dimas said he kicked the front windshield with his heel and was able to get off the car. Before he ran off, he was disturbed by what he heard from a passenger inside the car.

“It’s just crazy. It’s sad that someone would do that and continue to drive off and then still tell me, ‘we already killed your dog. Get off of our car,’” Dimas said.

Northglenn Police confirmed officers were called to the 10300 block of Pecos Street about 3 a.m. Saturday on a report of a person screaming.

Officers found Dimas and Lewis at the scene who shared the story of what happened. Lewis said a Northglenn police officer drove them and Mac to a local emergency pet hospital.

The couple took Mac home Sunday, but the 6-year-old dog will need more visits to the vet. Lewis said Mac needs hip surgery.

“He’s such a strong – a strong animal,” Lewis said. “It’s hard to see him like this.”

The couple couldn’t get a very good description of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. They said the sedan has damage to the windshield.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Northglenn Police Department at 303-450-8893.

“I hope that we find those people,” Lewis said. “I want to talk to them face to face and I just want to know why.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS