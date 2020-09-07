COVID-19 outbreaks reported at restaurants, childcare centers and a camp in Colorado

The largest and deadliest outbreaks remain centered around detention centers, food processing plants and long-term care facilities.

COLORADO, USA — Thousands of Colorado’s COVID-19 cases are linked to outbreaks across the state. Outbreaks have been reported everywhere from nursing homes to restaurants to grocery stores.

The deadliest and largest COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado continue to be centered around jails, long term care facilities and food processing plants. But outbreaks at other locations the average person may go to have infected hundreds of people.

We start with restaurants where there are a total of 24 outbreaks across Colorado. That’s up an additional four new outbreaks from last week.

17 of those are active, meaning new cases have been reported within the last 28 days. Several revolve around fast food locations.

At least 95 employees at restaurants have confirmed COVID-19 cases. Another 26 have probable cases. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data shows only three people who ate at a restaurant are confirmed to have gotten COVID-19.

Now on to grocery stores, where there are six active outbreaks across the state. That’s one less than last week.

At least 148 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, with another 44 listed as probable. 4 employees have died.

There are also small outbreaks centered around childcare facilities and camps.

At least 12 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Eagle Lake Overnight Camp in El Paso County. Another 12 have probable cases. At the urban peak youth shelter, up to 12 residents have contracted the virus.

The largest outbreak in the state continues to be at the Sterling Correctional facility, where 564 inmates have tested positive. The Colorado Department of Corrections says 561 have now recovered, while three have died.