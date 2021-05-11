Pandemic pups are now being surrendered at a Denver dog shelter

USA Today reports this is a trend being seen at shelters across the country.

DENVER — A Denver pet shelter has seen an increase in relinquished animals as people begin to go back to work.

The shelter manager at the MaxFund Adoption Center, Selina Davison, said adoptions doubled at the start of the pandemic and over the last few weeks so have the number of surrendered pets.

"[People are] They’re going back to what used to be their normal life, the animals no longer fit into their home," Davison said. "It’s really sad because animals are amazing things and if you’re able to work them into your lifestyle and make adjustments to compromise with them they’re going to be the best part of your life."

Davison told 9NEWS on Friday about 80% of their current animals were surrendered by their owners. The no-kill shelter is currently at capacity and has a waitlist with owners looking to give up their animals.

"Really consider the pros and cons of bringing and animal into your house," Davison said. "With MaxFund we don’t have same day adoptions which I absolutely love because it gives somebody the time to really think about the commitment they’re doing because it is a commitment for life, it’s not just for the time."

Due to COVID-19 protocols MaxFund is welcoming potential pet parents by appointment only. You can call 303-595-4917 to schedule an appointment at the dog shelter, and 720-266-6081 to make an appointment with the cat shelter.

