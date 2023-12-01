Watch: Cows run loose on C-470 west of Denver

Police said one of the cows was hit by multiple cars. No other injuries were reported.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A group of cows got loose on an interstate west of Denver Thursday morning.

The Lakewood Police Department said around 4:40 a.m., dispatchers started getting calls about a herd of cows in the middle of C-470 south of Alameda Parkway. They also got a call about a crash involving one of the cows.

Police said that cow was hit by three separate cars, and died on the scene. No one else was injured.

The owner was tracked down and got the cattle wrangled up with the help of law enforcement, police said. No other crashes were reported, and no other cows were injured.

