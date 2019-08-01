DENVER — There's been an increase in coyote sightings across the metro area, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

It's also their mating season, which means they're protecting their territories and may perceive any canine - large or small - as a competition for resources.

Smaller dogs and cats may be perceived as prey at any time of year. Coyotes can be active any time of day, so steps should be taken to protect your pets, CPW said.

The agency said it's received numerous calls about coyotes following people while they're walking their dogs. It is not uncommon for a coyote to trail a pet walker from a distance away until the dog has left the area that the coyote perceives as their territory, CPW said.

Dog walkers are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings, to keep pets on a leash and to haze any coyote that gets too close to them or their pet.



Coyotes, foxes and other wildlife are abundant in urban areas. Residents are encouraged to be aware of their wild neighbors and to do their part to prevent conflicts.

Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER Thank You for signing up for the 9NEWSLETTER Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please make sure to check your email inbox for an email to confirm the signup process. Please try again later.

Submit

Here are some tips if you do encounter a coyote.

Frighten coyotes with loud noises

with loud noises Remove all food attractants from yards such as pet food, table scraps on compost piles, fallen fruit and bird feed.

Trim or remove vegetation and brush that provides cover for prey (such as mice and rabbits) and hiding cover for coyotes ; trim lower limbs of shrubs and conifer trees.

; trim lower limbs of shrubs and conifer trees. Cover up or fill in any potential dens or tunnels under fences, porches, sheds or balconies

Keep all trash out of reach of coyotes ; place trash out only on the morning of pickup.

Below are some tips for keeping your pets safe.

Keep pets in fenced areas or kennels to minimize encounters; many coyotes can scale a six-foot fence.

can scale a six-foot fence. Attend your pets when they are in the yard, especially at night.

Keep cats indoors.

Keep cats indoors. Pet kennels and runs should have a fully-enclosed roof.

Keep pets on leash when walking them in open space areas.

Do not allow pets to run loose in areas where there is coyote activity.

Keep pets vaccinated.

Although rare, coyotes have been known to injure people. Most of these incidents involved people feeding them, CPW said. Coyotes are usually wary of humans and will avoid people whenever possible. If a coyote does approach you, haze it by making loud noises, yelling, throwing objects or make yourself look big. If a coyote is in your yard, haze it out of there.

Any aggressive coyote behavior toward people should be reported to local law enforcement or to the CPW office at 303-291-7227.