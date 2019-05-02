KUSA - A trail runner received treatment at the hospital after he said he was attacked by a mountain lion at Horsetooth Mountain Park west of Fort Collins Monday afternoon.

The man was running on the West Ridge Trail at the popular open space when a juvenile mountain lion attacked him from behind, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The runner defended himself from the attack, which resulted in the death of the mountain lion, CPW said.

The mountain lion bit the runner’s face and wrist, and he suffered puncture wounds to his arms, legs and back, the release says. Just before the attack, the victim described hearing something approaching him on the trail from behind.

The man was able to fight off the animal and hike to safety. He sustained serious, but non life-threatening injuries in the attack, CPW said.

Wildlife officers searched the trail and located the mountain lion's body near the area where the runner said the attack occurred. The lion has since been taken to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife animal health lab for a necropsy, CPW said.

“The runner did everything he could to save his life," Mark Leslie, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region manager, said in the release. "In the event of a lion attack you need to do anything in your power to fight back just as this gentleman did."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is working to investigate the attack along with Larimer County.

Horsetooth Mountain Open Space has 29 miles of trails and is open 24 hours a day.

