2 hit, 1 killed in Denver crash

Police said the two pedestrians were hit at East 69th Avenue and North Tower Road Friday night.

DENVER — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Denver Friday night, police said.

According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), officers learned of the crash at 6:12 p.m. DPD said the two pedestrians were hit at East 69th Avenue and North Tower Road. That's located near Denver International Airport, southwest of the Peña Boulevard/E-470 interchange.

VIDEO ABOVE: Denver marks most traffic deaths since start of Vision Zero

Police said one of them died at the scene of the crash, and the other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, DPD said.

The crash is still under investigation, according to police.

Police said the name of the person who died will be released by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.