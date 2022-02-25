2 hit, 1 killed in Denver crash

DENVER — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Denver Friday night, police said.
According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), officers learned of the crash at 6:12 p.m. DPD said the two pedestrians were hit at East 69th Avenue and North Tower Road. That's located near Denver International Airport, southwest of the Peña Boulevard/E-470 interchange.
Police said one of them died at the scene of the crash, and the other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, DPD said.
The crash is still under investigation, according to police.
Police said the name of the person who died will be released by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.
