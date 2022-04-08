Man arrested in connection to crash that killed woman, 5 year old in Aurora

The crash, which happened near East 8th Avenue and North Chambers Road, involved four vehicles and an electric bike.

AURORA, Colo. — Police arrested a 30-year-old man after a crash that killed a woman and a 5-year-old girl and injured a man and a 9-year-old boy in Aurora on Friday night, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

In a news release from APD, police say the crash happened at North Chambers Road and East 6th Avenue around 8:13 p.m. on Friday and involved four cars and an electric bike.

Investigators believe that the suspect, who was driving a red Honda CRV, was driving northbound in the 500 block of North Chambers Road when he cross the center median and started driving into the southbound lanes of traffic.

Police said the suspect then hit an electric bike at the entrance of a shopping center on the westside of the roadway. The rider of the bike was able to get off before getting hit.

APD said the suspect continued to drive northbound when he hit a Honda CRV that was traveling eastbound on East 6th Avenue. Police said the suspect then hit two other cars that were stopped at a red light at Chambers Road.

A 41-year-old woman, who was in the CRV, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to police. A man and two children were taken to the hospital for their injuries, APD said. One of the children, a 5-year-old girl was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police say the man is in critical condition and the 9-year-old boy was treated and released. The other drivers who were hit in the incident were not injured, police said.

Police said the suspect, 30-year-old Juan Pablo Pasqal-Licea of Aurora, was also taken to the hospital for treatment. APD said that once Pasqal-Licea was treated and released he was arrested for Vehicular Homicide and Driving While Under the Influence.

The intersection of East 6th Avenue and North Chambers Road was closed for several hours Friday night as police investigate the crash. Roads in the area have since reopened.

